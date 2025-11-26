OpenAI could face a $207B funding gap by 2030, says HSBC

HSBC just warned that OpenAI might be short $207 billion by 2030—even with all its big cloud deals and fast-growing revenue. The report shines a light on how expensive it is to build AI, and the tough financial choices ahead.

Massive cloud bills, but revenue can't keep up OpenAI has signed huge cloud contracts—$288 billion with Microsoft and Amazon through 2030.

By then, rental bill could hit $702 billion, but HSBC projects consumer AI revenue at $129B and enterprise AI at $386B cumulatively by 2030.

That leaves a massive funding hole.

It's not just OpenAI—everyone's spending big on AI This isn't just an OpenAI problem. The whole AI industry is pouring money into infrastructure at a wild pace.

Tech giants are set to continue significant spending on AI.