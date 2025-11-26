OpenAI could face a $207B funding gap by 2030, says HSBC
HSBC just warned that OpenAI might be short $207 billion by 2030—even with all its big cloud deals and fast-growing revenue.
The report shines a light on how expensive it is to build AI, and the tough financial choices ahead.
Massive cloud bills, but revenue can't keep up
OpenAI has signed huge cloud contracts—$288 billion with Microsoft and Amazon through 2030.
By then, rental bill could hit $702 billion, but HSBC projects consumer AI revenue at $129B and enterprise AI at $386B cumulatively by 2030.
That leaves a massive funding hole.
It's not just OpenAI—everyone's spending big on AI
This isn't just an OpenAI problem. The whole AI industry is pouring money into infrastructure at a wild pace.
Tech giants are set to continue significant spending on AI.
What happens next?
OpenAI's future depends on whether it can renegotiate deals, raise more cash, or boost its earnings faster than expected.
How they handle this challenge will shape their place in the fast-moving world of AI.