Safran wants India to be its next big thing by 2030
French aerospace giant Safran has big plans for India—aiming to triple its revenue from the country to over €3 billion by 2030, with half of that coming from local operations.
The company is betting on India as a major hub for both civil and defense aviation, planning to ramp up sourcing and manufacturing here in a big way.
Major investments and jobs on the way
Safran just inaugurated its largest engine repair center in Hyderabad, which will be operational in 2026, cost €200 million, and will eventually employ over 1,100 people.
They're also building a facility to service Rafale fighter jet engines, with an investment of €40 million and plans to employ up to 150 people at full capacity.
Additionally, Safran is expanding into Bangalore with new electronics production and R&D centers—together bringing hundreds more tech jobs by 2026.
Boosting India's defense game
Safran is teaming up with Bharat Electronics Limited in a new joint venture to make HAMMER precision-guided weapons right here in India.
These high-tech systems will work with Rafale and Tejas jets, giving a real boost to homegrown defense tech and making India more self-reliant for future military needs.