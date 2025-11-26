Safran wants India to be its next big thing by 2030

Major investments and jobs on the way

Safran just inaugurated its largest engine repair center in Hyderabad, which will be operational in 2026, cost €200 million, and will eventually employ over 1,100 people.

They're also building a facility to service Rafale fighter jet engines, with an investment of €40 million and plans to employ up to 150 people at full capacity.

Additionally, Safran is expanding into Bangalore with new electronics production and R&D centers—together bringing hundreds more tech jobs by 2026.