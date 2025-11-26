Next Article
SBI shares near ₹1,000 as market cap crosses ₹9 lakh crore
Business
SBI just hit a new milestone—its shares touched ₹999 on Wednesday, bringing the bank closer than ever to the ₹1,000 mark.
This jump has pushed SBI's market value past ₹9.2 lakh crore, making it India's sixth most valuable company.
The stock has climbed 25% since August, fueled by strong Q2 results and growing investor buzz.
What's driving the surge?
SBI posted a 10% rise in net profit for Q2 FY26 (₹20,160 crore), with its loan book up nearly 13% and asset quality improving—bad loans are now down to just 1.73%.
The bank now expects credit growth of up to 14% this year.
All this financial strength is keeping investors excited and helping SBI set new records.