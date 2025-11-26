Safran to transfer jet engine tech to India under $7bn deal
India just landed a big win in defense tech—French company Safran is teaming up with DRDO to co-develop a next-gen fighter jet engine, with all the know-how coming straight to India.
This means full technology transfer and Indian ownership, powering the future AMCA fighter jets.
What's actually changing?
For the first time, India will get every bit of core engine tech—from advanced turbine blades to hot-section design—letting it build and maintain these engines at home.
The $7 billion project will produce at least five prototypes for flight testing by 2028, with additional prototypes envisioned for different aircraft classes over the 12-year development period, and mass production from 2035.
Why does it matter?
This engine will boost the Air Force's AMCA Mk2.
More importantly, it breaks decades of dependence on foreign tech and puts India among a select few countries that can make advanced jet engines on their own—a huge step for self-reliance and global aerospace standing.