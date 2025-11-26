Reliance, Brookfield, and Digital Realty are betting big on Andhra Pradesh's AI future
A new joint venture called Digital Connexion (from Reliance, Brookfield, and Digital Realty) just announced an $11 billion investment to build massive AI-powered data centers across 400 acres in Visakhapatnam by 2030.
These centers will be designed for serious AI workloads—think reliable power, top-notch connectivity, and all the tech needed to keep up with the next wave of innovation.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just another business deal—it suggests that Visakhapatnam could become India's next digital hotspot.
The investment was made official with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board and follows Google's own $15 billion plans for an AI hub in the same city.
With both projects promising huge data centers, Vizag may be poised to play a significant role in India's digital and AI scene—potentially something to watch if you're into tech or wondering where the next big opportunities might pop up.