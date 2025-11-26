Reliance, Brookfield, and Digital Realty are betting big on Andhra Pradesh's AI future

Why does this matter?

This isn't just another business deal—it suggests that Visakhapatnam could become India's next digital hotspot.

The investment was made official with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board and follows Google's own $15 billion plans for an AI hub in the same city.

With both projects promising huge data centers, Vizag may be poised to play a significant role in India's digital and AI scene—potentially something to watch if you're into tech or wondering where the next big opportunities might pop up.