Verizon's biggest-ever layoffs: 15,000 people out as company reshapes Business Nov 26, 2025

Verizon is letting go of approximately 15,000 employees—the largest layoff in its history—as new CEO Dan Schulman pushes for a leaner, more efficient company.

The move comes as Verizon faces tough competition in wireless and home internet, and plans to transition 200 of its stores into franchises.