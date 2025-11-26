Sensex jumps 800 points; Nifty tops 26,100—here's what's up
The Indian stock market made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with the Sensex soaring nearly 800 points to hit 85,376.98 and the Nifty crossing back over 26,100.
This rally was sparked by hopes of a US Fed rate cut after weak US consumer data, plus gains across major sectors.
Why does this matter?
Investor wealth got a solid boost—BSE-listed companies' total value jumped by almost ₹5 lakh crore in one day.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also climbed over 1%.
Both foreign and domestic investors were buying in big numbers, with banking, auto, metals, and energy stocks leading the charge.
What's fueling the surge?
It's a mix of global and local vibes: expectations of lower US interest rates lifted global markets, while positive signals from India's economy kept confidence high.
Sectors like defense and energy saw gains, adding extra momentum.