Sensex jumps 800 points; Nifty tops 26,100—here's what's up Business Nov 26, 2025

The Indian stock market made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with the Sensex soaring nearly 800 points to hit 85,376.98 and the Nifty crossing back over 26,100.

This rally was sparked by hopes of a US Fed rate cut after weak US consumer data, plus gains across major sectors.