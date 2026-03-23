OpenAI could get a slice of Helion's fusion power Business Mar 23, 2026

Helion Energy is in early talks with OpenAI to provide them with fusion power: think clean energy on a massive scale.

If the deal goes through, OpenAI would get up to 12.5% of Helion's output, starting with 5 gigawatts by 2030 and ramping up to 50 gigawatts by 2035.

Both companies are backed by Sam Altman, though he has reportedly recused himself from the discussions.