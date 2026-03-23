OpenAI could get a slice of Helion's fusion power
Helion Energy is in early talks with OpenAI to provide them with fusion power: think clean energy on a massive scale.
If the deal goes through, OpenAI would get up to 12.5% of Helion's output, starting with 5 gigawatts by 2030 and ramping up to 50 gigawatts by 2035.
Both companies are backed by Sam Altman, though he has reportedly recused himself from the discussions.
Helion's reactors and their latest prototype
Helion's reactors use powerful magnets and super-hot plasma (reaching 150 million degrees Celsius) to create electricity directly, skipping traditional turbines.
Their latest prototype hit a big milestone this February.
To keep up with the soaring demand for AI (including Microsoft), they're already building a new reactor in Washington state.
Helion raised $425 million in 2025
In 2025, Helion raised $425 million from big-name investors like Altman and SoftBank. They are gearing up for production at their Omega facility.
No production start date is specified in the source article.
With AI hungry for more energy than ever, deals like this could speed up how quickly fusion becomes part of our everyday lives.