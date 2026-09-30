OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, on track for $70B revenue
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is on track to pull in close to $70 billion in yearly revenue. This huge jump comes from strong gains in business and consumer adoption, especially coding software that more and more people are using.
Axios broke the news, and Bloomberg reported in August that OpenAI was on pace for more than $40 billion in annualized revenue.
OpenAI pauses IPO, prioritizes safety
OpenAI's revenue has shot up way faster than expected. It was only supposed to be on pace for more than $40 billion in annualized revenue in August.
While both OpenAI and rival Anthropic have filed confidentially for IPOs, OpenAI is pressing pause on going public for now so it can focus on making its tech safer before taking that big step.