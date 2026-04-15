OpenAI CRO warns Microsoft partnership failing after $50B AWS deal

Microsoft questions OpenAI's Azure compliance

Since 2024, OpenAI has been branching out, striking a $10 billion deal with Oracle and joining the Stargate AI data center project (which leaves Microsoft out).

Last year even saw internal discussion about publicly accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior and considering a federal regulatory review, and while a temporary agreement eased things for a bit, the new AWS partnership has stirred up more legal questions.

Now, Microsoft is pushing back about whether OpenAI is sticking to its contract rules on using Azure for its models—a sign that both sides are rethinking how they work together as OpenAI eyes an IPO and keeps expanding its partnerships.