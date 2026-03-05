OpenAI's annualized revenue surpasses $25B mark

In a bid to expand its footprint in the enterprise market, OpenAI is partnering with four of the world's largest consulting firms. The move is aimed at helping corporate clients transition from pilot projects to full-scale AI deployments. However, this new strategy puts OpenAI in direct competition with other players like Anthropic and tech giants such as Google that are also offering AI capabilities to enterprises.

Financial trajectory

IPO preparations and competitor growth

Since late 2022, OpenAI has witnessed an exponential growth in its annualized revenue, going from virtually zero to more than $20 billion by 2025. Its competitor Anthropic has also seen a similar rise, reaching around $9 billion in annualized revenue. Looking ahead, OpenAI is targeting some $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030 as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at up to $1 trillion.