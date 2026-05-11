OpenAI employees sold $6.6B in shares at $400B valuation
Business
OpenAI just made some of its team members a lot richer: over 600 current and former employees sold shares worth a combined $6.6 billion in October 2025.
The deal valued OpenAI at around $400 billion, letting eligible employees cash out up to $30 million each as the company rides high on its AI breakthroughs.
About 75 employees hit maximum payout
About 75 employees hit the maximum payout, showing just how valuable working at an AI leader like OpenAI has become.
This sale not only rewarded early believers but also highlights how hot the AI industry is right now and puts OpenAI firmly at the front of the pack.