OpenAI eyes $100B raise at $830B valuation
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is reportedly aiming to raise a massive $100 billion at an eye-popping $830 billion valuation.
This move comes after NVIDIA's earlier $100 billion commitment stalled, with talks now shifting toward equity deals worth tens of billions.
NVIDIA, Amazon in the mix
Big tech names are at the table: NVIDIA and Amazon are reportedly in discussions over investments, with Amazon said to be considering as much as $50 billion.
SoftBank is among companies reportedly racing to forge partnerships with OpenAI.
Data center buildout
OpenAI is pouring resources into building data centers—spending heavily to train its AI models and keep up with rivals like Google and Anthropic.
Their goal? Stay ahead in the AI race with tools like ChatGPT that everyone's talking about.