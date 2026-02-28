OpenAI fires employee for insider trading on prediction markets: Report

Bet on upcoming product launches

The employee used confidential details about upcoming launches to bet on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.

For example, in October 2025, someone bet $40,000 that OpenAI would launch its browser by month's end—and won nearly 20% profit when it happened.

This case comes as regulators are paying more attention to Polymarket, which saw over $3 billion traded last year.

The message: using secret info for personal gain is risky business, no matter how new or trendy the market seems.