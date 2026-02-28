OpenAI fires employee for insider trading on prediction markets: Report
OpenAI has let go of an employee after discovering they used inside company info to place bets on prediction markets, according to Wired.
The internal investigation found the person made trades based on early knowledge of OpenAI's product launches, turning a quick profit.
OpenAI says this is about sticking to ethical standards and making it clear that insider trading isn't okay—even in new spaces like prediction markets.
Bet on upcoming product launches
The employee used confidential details about upcoming launches to bet on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.
For example, in October 2025, someone bet $40,000 that OpenAI would launch its browser by month's end—and won nearly 20% profit when it happened.
This case comes as regulators are paying more attention to Polymarket, which saw over $3 billion traded last year.
The message: using secret info for personal gain is risky business, no matter how new or trendy the market seems.