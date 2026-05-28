OpenAI Foundation commits $250M to tackle AI-driven job disruption

The OpenAI Foundation has announced a major investment of $250 million to help workers and economies deal with the disruption caused by artificial intelligence (AI) . The funding, the first such commitment from the foundation, will go toward research into AI's impact on jobs, supporting communities facing displacement in the near term, and finding new ways to distribute economic benefits from AI more widely.

Commitment details Layoffs attributed to AI tools The OpenAI Foundation's commitment comes amid fears of mass unemployment due to the rise of AI tools that can automate tasks like coding. Several companies, including Block and Standard Chartered, have already cited efficiencies from these technologies as reasons for recent layoffs. Last year, the foundation took a 26% stake in OpenAI's for-profit entity as part of a restructuring deal valuing its holding at $130 billion at the time.

Future plans $1 billion pledge for AI-related projects In March, OpenAI had pledged to invest at least $1 billion through the non-profit over the next year into AI-related projects, including life sciences and community programs. The foundation has said its first initiatives will be announced later this year. It is also building a team that won't just distribute grants like a typical non-profit but also run some programs directly.

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