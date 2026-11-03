OpenAI hires Dan Driscoll as senior national security modernization counselor
Business
OpenAI just hired Dan Driscoll, the former US Secretary of the Army, as its new senior counselor for national security modernization.
He'll help OpenAI figure out how to use advanced AI safely and smartly in national security and cybersecurity, working with partners to make sure these tools actually help keep people safe.
Driscoll to guide democratic AI use
Driscoll's main job is to guide OpenAI on using "democratic AI" for global security needs, basically making sure its tech is used responsibly in defense.
With his background in diplomacy, including work with Russia and Ukraine, he's expected to help shape how AI gets rolled out for real-world safety challenges.