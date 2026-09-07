OpenAI hires Jessica Schumer for Northeastern government outreach and partnerships
Business
OpenAI just brought on Jessica Schumer, yes, Sen. Chuck Schumer's daughter, as its new government outreach and partnerships in Northeastern states.
She's got a solid resume, with degrees from Harvard and Yale and experience at Amazon, the Obama White House, and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.
Tech firms intensify lawmaker engagement
Her hiring comes as tech companies are ramping up efforts to connect with lawmakers, especially with AI regulation heating up before the midterm elections.
OpenAI and other big names are bringing in political insiders to help shape future AI rules and keep ahead of any new oversight coming their way.