Why OpenAI has recruited Meta veteran Dave Dugan

OpenAI has appointed ex-Meta executive Dave Dugan as its new Vice President of Global Ad Solutions. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to introduce ads on ChatGPT and offset rising costs amid rapid expansion. Despite CEO Sam Altman's previous concerns over ads in AI, OpenAI is now testing this revenue model for its free and Go subscription tiers in the US.

Career highlights Dugan's extensive experience in advertising and agency partnerships Dugan brings over two decades of experience in advertising, agency partnerships, and platform monetization. He has previously held senior positions at Arnold Worldwide, BzzAgent, and Digitas. At Meta, he was the VP of Global Clients and Agencies where he managed relationships with large agency groups and global advertisers. Dugan will report to OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap in his new role.

Ad approach Ads in ChatGPT: A controversial yet necessary revenue model OpenAI has started testing ads in the free version of ChatGPT and its cheaper subscription tier. The company has assured users that ads won't influence responses and conversations won't be shared with advertisers. This comes despite Altman's earlier reservations about the combination of ads and AI, which he had called "uniquely unsettling."

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