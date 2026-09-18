OpenAI hires former SpaceX executive as global sales chief

McCarthy's appointment is the first major hire by Dali Rajic, OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer, who started recently. The position is newly created, meaning McCarthy isn't replacing anyone.

Rajic has also hired two sales executives from AI data company Snowflake: Mark Fleming and Jaime Patel.

McCarthy reported to Rajic when the two worked together at AppDynamics from 2017-2018.

Both were on the team as AppDynamics prepared to go public, but then Cisco swooped in to purchase it day before planned listing.