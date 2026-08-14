OpenAI hits $40 billion annual run rate, eyes Wall Street
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT and Codex, has surpassed $40 billion in annual revenue run rate, roughly doubling from the end of 2025.
This surge comes from more people and businesses subscribing to its AI tools, and it's happening as OpenAI gets ready for a possible big move onto Wall Street.
Brockman reports July growth over 20%
Co-founder and President Greg Brockman shared that OpenAI's annual revenue run rate increased more than 20% month-over-month in July, thanks to demand for AI agents like Codex for coding and ChatGPT Work for a wider mix of tasks.
While it's keeping quiet about any IPO plans, OpenAI is locked in competition with Anthropic PBC, which recently reported an even higher $47 billion run rate.
To stay ahead, OpenAI brought in a new chief revenue officer, the second change in less than a year.