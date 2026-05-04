OpenAI launches $10 billion deployment company for business AI adoption
Business
OpenAI just kicked off The Deployment Company, a massive $10 billion project to help businesses actually use AI in their day-to-day work.
They've already raised more than $4 billion from big-name investors like TPG, Brookfield, Bain Capital, and SoftBank.
OpenAI targets finance, healthcare, software development
OpenAI is running the show with a majority stake and plans to bring more AI into industries like finance, healthcare, and software development.
Brad Lightcap (OpenAI's COO) will oversee things as it taps into thousands of companies through its investor network.
Meanwhile, rival Anthropic is making similar moves, so it's a real race to see whose AI goes mainstream first.