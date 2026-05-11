OpenAI launches DeployCo with more than $4B for enterprise AI
Business
OpenAI just launched DeployCo, a new company with more than $4 billion investment to help businesses use AI in their day-to-day work.
The idea is to make AI tools easier for companies to plug into their systems and boost how things get done.
Partner-backed DeployCo acquires London-based Tomoro
DeployCo isn't going solo: it's backed by 19 global partners like SoftBank, TPG, and Bain Capital, plus consulting giants McKinsey & Company and Capgemini.
Their first big move? Buying London-based Tomoro, an applied AI firm that's worked with brands like Virgin Atlantic and Red Bull.
With Tomoro's 150 experienced Forward Deployed Engineers and Deployment Specialists joining in, DeployCo is set to expand fast, especially as competition heats up in the enterprise AI world.