OpenAI launches DeployCo with more than $4B for enterprise AI

Partner-backed DeployCo acquires London-based Tomoro

DeployCo isn't going solo: it's backed by 19 global partners like SoftBank, TPG, and Bain Capital, plus consulting giants McKinsey & Company and Capgemini.

Their first big move? Buying London-based Tomoro, an applied AI firm that's worked with brands like Virgin Atlantic and Red Bull.

With Tomoro's 150 experienced Forward Deployed Engineers and Deployment Specialists joining in, DeployCo is set to expand fast, especially as competition heats up in the enterprise AI world.