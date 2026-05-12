OpenAI launches OpenAI Deployment Company with more than $4 billion

OpenAI agrees to acquire Tomoro

To kick things off, OpenAI agreed to acquire Tomoro, an AI consulting startup with nearly 150 engineers and deployment specialists who've worked with brands like Tesco and Mattel.

They're also teaming up with 19 major firms (think TPG, Bain Capital, Advent, Brookfield), opening doors to more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.

This bold step puts pressure on traditional IT giants like TCS and Infosys to keep up as more companies look for real-world AI solutions.