OpenAI launches OpenAI Deployment Company with more than $4 billion
OpenAI is rolling out a new division called the OpenAI Deployment Company, backed by more than $4 billion in initial investment.
Their plan? Send engineers straight into companies to automate tasks and upgrade workflows, making this OpenAI's biggest push yet to bring AI into everyday business.
OpenAI agrees to acquire Tomoro
To kick things off, OpenAI agreed to acquire Tomoro, an AI consulting startup with nearly 150 engineers and deployment specialists who've worked with brands like Tesco and Mattel.
They're also teaming up with 19 major firms (think TPG, Bain Capital, Advent, Brookfield), opening doors to more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.
This bold step puts pressure on traditional IT giants like TCS and Infosys to keep up as more companies look for real-world AI solutions.