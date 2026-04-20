OpenAI loses Bill Peebles and Kevin Weil amid science decentralization
Business
OpenAI is seeing some big names leave as it changes direction.
Bill Peebles, who led the Sora project, shared on X that building Sora zero-to-one with you all has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime, as he announced his exit.
Kevin Weil, vice president of science, is also moving on while the science division is being decentralized into other research teams.
OpenAI pivots to enterprise AI
These departures come as OpenAI doubles down on business-focused AI.
The company has announced plans to discontinue the Sora app and exit its Disney partnership, and indefinitely paused plans for a ChatGPT adult mode.
With upgrades to Codex aimed at better coding and automation for companies, OpenAI is hoping to win over more enterprise clients.