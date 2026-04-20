OpenAI loses Bill Peebles and Kevin Weil amid science decentralization Business Apr 20, 2026

OpenAI is seeing some big names leave as it changes direction.

Bill Peebles, who led the Sora project, shared on X that building Sora zero-to-one with you all has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime, as he announced his exit.

Kevin Weil, vice president of science, is also moving on while the science division is being decentralized into other research teams.