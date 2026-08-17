OpenAI loses Denise Dresser and Brad Lightcap in leadership shakeup
OpenAI is seeing some big changes at the top: Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser and former COO Brad Lightcap have both left, less than a year after Dresser joined.
The company says these moves are part of its effort to build a stronger leadership team and help OpenAI compete more aggressively with rivals such as Anthropic, particularly in the enterprise market.
OpenAI safety and alignment departures
It is not just the executives. Key members from OpenAI's safety and alignment teams have also left.
Meanwhile, co-founder Greg Brockman is stepping into a more hands-on role, working closely with teams and customers.
OpenAI says Brockman says the way we're deploying this technology is changing rapidly and that Rajic was brought in to improve execution as OpenAI expands its AI products for businesses and consumers.