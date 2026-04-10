OpenAI loses key Stargate executives as data center project slows

The latest development comes as OpenAI pauses its Stargate project in the UK , citing high energy costs and regulatory hurdles. The company appears to be tightening spending ahead of a possible IPO . Stargate is meant to expand global data centers, with projects already running in the US, Norway, and UAE. But the UK plan, announced with NVIDIA and Nscale, is now on hold.

What's next?

Where are the executives heading to?

Interestingly, all three executives are heading to the same new (still unnamed) company. "We're grateful for the contributions Peter, Shamez, and Anuj have made to OpenAI and wish them the very best in what comes next," an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement to The Information. The company, meanwhile, is reshuffling internally, with Sachin Katti recently hired to lead its compute division.