OpenAI loses key Stargate executives as data center project slows
What's the story
OpenAI is seeing some key exits from its AI infrastructure team. According to The Information, Peter Hoeschele, who helped launch the Stargate data center project, has left. Along with him, Shamez Hemani and Anuj Saharan are also moving on. These weren't small roles, they were directly involved in compute strategy, partnerships, and scaling the systems that power OpenAI's models.
Scenario
Stargate UK project halted
The latest development comes as OpenAI pauses its Stargate project in the UK, citing high energy costs and regulatory hurdles. The company appears to be tightening spending ahead of a possible IPO. Stargate is meant to expand global data centers, with projects already running in the US, Norway, and UAE. But the UK plan, announced with NVIDIA and Nscale, is now on hold.
What's next?
Where are the executives heading to?
Interestingly, all three executives are heading to the same new (still unnamed) company. "We're grateful for the contributions Peter, Shamez, and Anuj have made to OpenAI and wish them the very best in what comes next," an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement to The Information. The company, meanwhile, is reshuffling internally, with Sachin Katti recently hired to lead its compute division.