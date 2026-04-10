OpenAI halts Stargate UK project citing high energy costs
What's the story
OpenAI has temporarily halted its Stargate UK project, an AI infrastructure initiative with NVIDIA. The decision comes in light of high energy costs and regulatory hurdles. The project was announced last September to bolster the UK's sovereign computing capabilities. It would have allowed the government to run advanced AI models locally from regional data centers, especially for specialized use cases where jurisdiction is critical.
Future prospects
OpenAI remains optimistic about UK's AI future
Despite the pause, OpenAI remains optimistic about the UK's AI future. The company said it sees "huge potential for the UK's AI future." It also acknowledged that "AI compute is foundational to that goal." OpenAI added it will continue to explore Stargate UK and move forward when conditions such as regulation and energy costs allow for long-term infrastructure investment.
International impact
AI initiatives of other countries also affected?
When Stargate UK was announced, OpenAI said it would offer the same deal to other nations looking to build up their sovereign AI capabilities. However, it is unclear if these plans are also affected by the current situation. The initiative, OpenAI for Countries, is currently working with Australia, Greece, Slovakia, UAE. and Kazakhstan among others.
Project details
It aimed to bolster Britain's sovereign compute capabilities
The Stargate UK project, launched in partnership with NVIDIA and Nscale, was seen as a major step forward in the tech partnership between the US and Britain. It aimed to bolster Britain's sovereign compute capabilities and accelerate AI adoption in the country. Sovereign compute is defined as a nation's ability to build and manage its own AI infrastructure.
Investment strategy
OpenAI's global data center push
OpenAI has been investing heavily in large-scale data center infrastructure globally. The company is working with partners like Microsoft, Oracle, and NVIDIA to meet the growing demand for AI compute. A government spokesperson said they are still working with OpenAI and other leading AI companies "to strengthen UK compute capacity," despite the pause on Stargate UK.