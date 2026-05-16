OpenAI makes Greg Brockman permanent product chief merging ChatGPT, Codex
Business
OpenAI just made co-founder Greg Brockman permanently responsible for product strategy after he filled in temporarily.
He's now leading a big move to merge ChatGPT, Codex, and the developer API under one product unit/core team, basically aiming to create smart AI "agents" that can handle digital tasks for you.
Tools focus amid competition, IPO rumors
Brockman says the focus is on building better tools for both everyday users and businesses.
The shakeup comes as OpenAI faces serious competition from Anthropic and Google, and, with rumors swirling about an IPO later this year, they're clearly doubling down on staying ahead.