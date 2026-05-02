OpenAI may delay IPO to 2027 citing revenue goal shortfalls
Business
OpenAI might push back its big stock market debut from 2026 to 2027, after CFO Sarah Friar suggested it needs more time to hit revenue goals and get its finances in order.
The company's been under pressure lately, with huge spending plans for data centers and some missed targets making things tricky.
Anthropic closing gap, Google earns billions
OpenAI's not alone: its main rival Anthropic is catching up fast and could break even sooner.
Plus, Google's already pulling in billions of dollars from AI, setting the bar sky-high.
With all this competition and investor pressure, OpenAI seems to be playing it smart by taking a little extra time before going public.