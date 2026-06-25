Publishers sue Microsoft, OpenAI over alleged content scraping
What's the story
OpenAI and Microsoft have been slapped with a lawsuit by a group of publishers that own nearly 400 newspapers. The publishers allege that the tech giants used their content without permission or compensation to develop products like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Financial impact
Publishers allege 'systematically and secretly crawled' their websites
The publishers argue that these generative artificial intelligence products have generated billions of dollars in market value for OpenAI and Microsoft. However, they claim that not a cent of this market value has been shared with them. The complaint alleges that the defendants "systematically and secretly crawled" the publishers' websites, copying their articles and other original works onto their own servers.
Industry concerns
AI boom will be 'death knell for local journalism'
The publishers have warned that unless companies developing AI products are held accountable for misusing their content, the AI boom will be a "death knell for local journalism." OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri defended the company's practices, stating that their models are "trained on publicly available data" and are grounded in fair use. However, a Microsoft representative has yet to respond to requests for comment on this matter, Bloomberg reports.
Legal wave
Lawsuits against AI developers part of growing trend
This lawsuit is part of a larger trend of legal action against AI developers. CNN, The New York Times, Reddit, and Merriam-Webster have all separately sued Perplexity AI. Former New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin (D), whose firm Platkin LLP represents the plaintiffs in this case, called it the largest legal effort led by local and regional newspapers.
Legal demands
Case details
The publishers involved in this lawsuit claim they have spent billions of dollars protecting their work, including putting it behind paywalls. They are now seeking statutory damages and injunctive relief for copyright infringement and violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The case is Richner Commc'ns, Inc. v. Microsoft Corp. S.D.N.Y. No. 1:26-cv-05320, complaint filed on June 24, 2026.