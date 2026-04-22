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Home / News / Business News / OpenAI plans to invest $1.5B in DeployCo: What is it?
OpenAI plans to invest $1.5B in DeployCo: What is it?
The funding round will close in early May

OpenAI plans to invest $1.5B in DeployCo: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 22, 2026
01:35 pm
What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning to invest up to $1.5 billion in a new joint venture with private equity firms. The Financial Times reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter. The initial investment will be an equity of $500 million into a venture called DeployCo, which is tipped to be valued at $10 billion in a funding round closing in early May.

Venture details

DeployCo aims to accelerate adoption of OpenAI's workplace tools

DeployCo, a Delaware-listed LLC, is reportedly aimed at accelerating the adoption of OpenAI's workplace tools. The venture is a key part of the company's strategy to enter the enterprise market. As part of this arrangement, OpenAI will hold super-voting shares in DeployCo. The private equity backers for DeployCo are expected to invest over five years with an annual return guarantee of 17.5% from OpenAI.

Investment potential

Investors looking to invest another $4B in DeployCo

The FT report also suggests that OpenAI could invest an additional $1 billion later on. This comes as investors such as TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, Brookfield, and Goanna Capital are looking to invest another $4 billion in DeployCo. Notably, both OpenAI and its rival Anthropic have been aggressively courting private equity firms which control many enterprise companies and influence corporate spending on software and AI.

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