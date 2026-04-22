The funding round will close in early May

OpenAI plans to invest $1.5B in DeployCo: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:35 pm Apr 22, 202601:35 pm

What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning to invest up to $1.5 billion in a new joint venture with private equity firms. The Financial Times reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter. The initial investment will be an equity of $500 million into a venture called DeployCo, which is tipped to be valued at $10 billion in a funding round closing in early May.