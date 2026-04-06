OpenAI moves Brad Lightcap to projects, Denise Dresser leads commercial
Business
OpenAI is switching things up at the top: Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap is moving to a special projects role, reporting directly to CEO Sam Altman.
This shift is all about ramping up enterprise software sales and building new partnerships.
Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser will now handle much of the commercial side.
OpenAI funding round and health changes
The shakeup follows a big funding round aimed at fueling OpenAI's business ambitions.
On the people front, AGI Deployment CEO Fidji Simo is taking medical leave for a neuroimmune condition but plans to return soon, while Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch is stepping down to focus on cancer recovery.
These moves come as OpenAI explores fresh ways to grow its AI ecosystem worldwide.