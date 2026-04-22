OpenAI names Emmanuel Marill 1st MD Europe West Asia Africa
Business
OpenAI just picked Emmanuel Marill, who used to run Airbnb's EMEA operations, as its first managing director for Europe, West Asia, and Africa.
He'll be leading efforts from Paris to help OpenAI grow in areas that are a bit cautious about relying too much on American AI tools like ChatGPT.
Balancing OpenAI growth and European concerns
Marill's main challenge is finding the right balance between expanding OpenAI's reach and addressing European worries about US tech dominance.
While OpenAI has paused its UK Stargate project over regulatory and energy concerns, it's still working with European governments and focusing on industries like banking, pharmaceuticals, and media.
The company also plans to hire more people in London and is eyeing growth in the U.A.E.