OpenAI names Emmanuel Marill 1st MD Europe West Asia Africa

Balancing OpenAI growth and European concerns

Marill's main challenge is finding the right balance between expanding OpenAI's reach and addressing European worries about US tech dominance.

While OpenAI has paused its UK Stargate project over regulatory and energy concerns, it's still working with European governments and focusing on industries like banking, pharmaceuticals, and media.

The company also plans to hire more people in London and is eyeing growth in the U.A.E.