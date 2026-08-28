OpenAI names Sandhya Devanathan head of Southeast Asia and Australia
OpenAI just named Sandhya Devanathan, formerly with Meta, as its new head of Southeast Asia and Australia, starting in October.
She'll be in charge of growing ChatGPT's presence, building partnerships, and engagement with regulators.
She posted on LinkedIn Friday that she was leaving Meta, without disclosing further details.
An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed her appointment.
Devanathan will be based in Singapore
Devanathan will be based in Singapore and report to OpenAI's Asia-Pacific boss, Kiran Mani. With Indonesia and the Philippines ranking among ChatGPT's top 10 user markets worldwide, the region is a big deal for OpenAI.
She joined Meta in 2016, Devanathan most recently served as vice president for India and Southeast Asia, and earlier she led Meta's gaming business in the Asia-Pacific region.
OpenAI also recently hired Uber's Prabhjeet Singh to head its India operations as it ramps up across Asia.