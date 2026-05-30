OpenAI nears IPO after talks to add Citigroup and JPMorgan
Business
OpenAI is moving closer to going public, having discussed adding Citigroup and JPMorgan to its IPO bank lineup alongside Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
A confidential filing could happen soon, so the IPO might land later this year.
Anthropic valued higher than OpenAI
If OpenAI goes public first, it'll beat its main AI competitor Anthropic to the market.
Anthropic recently raised funding and now has a higher valuation than OpenAI.
Despite tough competition, OpenAI's revenues keep climbing as its AI agent tools improve and it gains market share from enterprise customers, showing just how fast the industry is growing.