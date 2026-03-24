OpenAI offers 17.5% return to attract private equity investments
Business
OpenAI, the AI powerhouse behind ChatGPT, is offering private equity firms a hefty 17.5% return to bring in more investment.
The company wants to boost its presence in the business world and is planning joint ventures so investors can use OpenAI's tech across their companies.
OpenAI's financials and potential IPO
OpenAI hopes to raise $4 billion at a $10 billion valuation, even though it expects to lose around $14 billion in 2026 alone.
Despite recent huge funding from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank, an IPO might be on the table, but heavy reliance on Microsoft could be a challenge down the line.