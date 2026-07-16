OpenAI partners with Kalshi for ChatGPT World Cup probabilities

Right now, this feature is limited to World Cup queries and doesn't let you place bets. It's just for info.

You'll see a small "Source: Kalshi" note next to the odds, but no flashy logos or links.

This is OpenAI's first time teaming up like this, following moves by Kalshi (who partnered with CNN) and rivals like Polymarket (who partnered with Dow Jones / The Wall Street Journal).

Prediction markets are still under watch for regulatory issues, so OpenAI is keeping things pretty cautious.