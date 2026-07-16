OpenAI partners with Kalshi for ChatGPT World Cup probabilities
OpenAI just made ChatGPT a bit smarter for sports fans. Now you can ask about World Cup matches and get real-time win probabilities, thanks to a partnership with prediction market Kalshi.
So, if you're curious whether France will beat Spain on Tuesday (60% chance) or if England's got the edge over Argentina on Wednesday (54%), ChatGPT's got you covered.
ChatGPT World Cup queries info only
Right now, this feature is limited to World Cup queries and doesn't let you place bets. It's just for info.
You'll see a small "Source: Kalshi" note next to the odds, but no flashy logos or links.
This is OpenAI's first time teaming up like this, following moves by Kalshi (who partnered with CNN) and rivals like Polymarket (who partnered with Dow Jones / The Wall Street Journal).
Prediction markets are still under watch for regulatory issues, so OpenAI is keeping things pretty cautious.