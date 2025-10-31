OpenAI plans $60B IPO, potentially $1T valuation
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning a massive IPO aiming to raise at least $60 billion—possibly valuing it near $1 trillion.
If all goes as planned, they'll file by late 2026 and could hit the public markets in 2027.
This would make it one of the biggest IPOs ever.
OpenAI's focus on AI and data centers
OpenAI builds advanced AI tech, most famously ChatGPT.
Backed by big names like Microsoft and SoftBank (who pledged a $30 billion investment), they're pouring resources into global data centers to keep up with demand for smarter AI tools.
Balancing profit with purpose in upcoming IPO
Even after restructuring into a public benefit corporation, OpenAI's nonprofit arm keeps a 26% stake—helping tie its original mission of building artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humankind to its future profits.
The IPO is set to give them even more fuel for developing next-gen AI.