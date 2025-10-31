OpenAI plans $60B IPO, potentially $1T valuation Business Oct 31, 2025

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is planning a massive IPO aiming to raise at least $60 billion—possibly valuing it near $1 trillion.

If all goes as planned, they'll file by late 2026 and could hit the public markets in 2027.

This would make it one of the biggest IPOs ever.