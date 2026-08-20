OpenAI plans IPO in 2027, CFO tells staff
What's the story
OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sara Friar has told employees that the artificial intelligence (AI) lab is planning to go public in 2027. However, she also hinted that if the company's business continues to grow at its current pace, it could make its debut even sooner. The news comes as part of an internal communication within the company.
Perspective shift
IPO is a milestone, not an endpoint: Friar
Friar emphasized that the initial public offering (IPO) is not an endpoint but a milestone, something akin to another round of fundraising.
She said, "We raised $122 billion in March, and that gives us flexibility."
OpenAI had confidentially submitted its IPO prospectus to the SEC in June. However, it has not yet revealed when exactly it plans to go public.
The company's main competitor, Anthropic, has also confidentially filed its prospectus and is holding preliminary meetings with potential investors.
Financial health
OpenAI's revenue run rate up by 35% this quarter
OpenAI is under pressure to justify its $852 billion valuation. Investors are keen to get a closer look at the company's finances.
At an all-hands meeting, Friar revealed that OpenAI's revenue run rate has increased by 35% this quarter and its enterprise revenue run rate has surged by 50%.
Business expansion
OpenAI's Q2 revenue jumps to $6.7 billion
OpenAI reported a revenue of $6.7 billion for Q2, an 18% increase from the previous quarter. The company's annualized revenue run rate recently crossed $40 billion.
In addition, its AI coding and work product has reached 20 million weekly active users, further underscoring the company's growth trajectory in the competitive AI market.
Leadership changes
Concerns over executive departures amid the transition period
OpenAI has witnessed a wave of executive departures recently, including revenue chief Denise Dresser and product business chief Fidji Simo.
These changes have raised concerns among some of the company's financial backers about potential instability within its upper ranks.
However, remaining executives such as Friar, CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman are working to ensure stability during this transition period.