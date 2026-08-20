OpenAI plans IPO in 2027, CFO tells staff

Friar emphasized that the initial public offering (IPO) is not an endpoint but a milestone, something akin to another round of fundraising.

She said, "We raised $122 billion in March, and that gives us flexibility."

OpenAI had confidentially submitted its IPO prospectus to the SEC in June. However, it has not yet revealed when exactly it plans to go public.

The company's main competitor, Anthropic, has also confidentially filed its prospectus and is holding preliminary meetings with potential investors.