OpenAI recruits experts for applied AI startups team in Bengaluru
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is ramping up its presence in India by recruiting tech experts for its Applied AI startups team in Bengaluru.
Wulfie Bain, who leads the team, says it's a privilege to work with India's "incredible startups" and admires the country's "AI native talent."
This move follows CEO Sam Altman's shout-out to India for quickly embracing AI.
OpenAI expands India partnerships and offices
The hiring push is part of OpenAI's bigger plan to connect more deeply with Indian innovators. The Applied AI startups team partners closely with local startups and other OpenAI units.
New offices are coming to Bengaluru and Mumbai as OpenAI aims to develop AI "with India, for India, and in India," focusing on better infrastructure and skill-building.