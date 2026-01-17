OpenAI rehires co-founders of Thinking Machines Lab

Why does this matter?

Thinking Machines Lab made headlines last year with $2 billion in funding and a $12 billion valuation, thanks to big-name investors like Andreessen Horowitz and NVIDIA.

But losing three of its four co-founders so soon could shake investor confidence and change the game for startups chasing elite researchers.

For anyone following tech drama or dreaming of building the next big thing, it's a reminder: in AI, talent really is everything.