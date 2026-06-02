OpenAI reportedly seeks $1T valuation while Anthropic files for IPO
Business
OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the biggest names in AI right now, are both planning massive IPOs.
OpenAI is reportedly aiming for a $1 trillion-plus valuation and hopes to raise $60 billion.
Anthropic isn't far behind: it has already raised $65 billion from big investors like Sequoia Capital and Dragoneer, and has quietly filed for its own IPO.
Anthropic $40B ARR surpasses OpenAI's $30B
Here's a twist: Anthropic has just edged past OpenAI in annual recurring revenue, hitting $40 billion compared to OpenAI's $30 billion.
Both companies are racing to go public while investor excitement around AI is sky-high.
But as Deutsche Bank points out, final valuations will depend on what their financials reveal, so all eyes are on their next moves.