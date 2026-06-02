OpenAI reportedly seeks $1T valuation while Anthropic files for IPO Business Jun 02, 2026

OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the biggest names in AI right now, are both planning massive IPOs.

OpenAI is reportedly aiming for a $1 trillion-plus valuation and hopes to raise $60 billion.

Anthropic isn't far behind: it has already raised $65 billion from big investors like Sequoia Capital and Dragoneer, and has quietly filed for its own IPO.