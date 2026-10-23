OpenAI reportedly wrapping up to $30B round valuing it $1.25T
Business
OpenAI is reportedly wrapping up a funding round of up to $30 billion, which would push its value to a jaw-dropping $1.25 trillion.
The deal is being led by investors from the United Arab Emirates and Coatue, and aims to secure signatures by the end of next week.
OpenAI seeks runway before 2027 IPO
This new funding is meant to give OpenAI some extra runway before a potential IPO in 2027.
It is also negotiating a commercial deal with the United Arab Emirates to secure more computing capacity, which is key as it looks to expand its AI services.
Even with tech markets feeling shaky lately, OpenAI seems determined to keep pushing forward, and all eyes are on how this will shape the future of AI companies.