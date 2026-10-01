OpenAI reports annualized revenue near $50B excluding cloud partner sales
Business
OpenAI told investors its annualized revenue is approaching $50 billion, after a prior $70 billion estimate tied to investor comparisons with Anthropic.
The drop comes because OpenAI counts its numbers differently than rival Anthropic by leaving out cloud partner sales that Anthropic includes.
OpenAI delays IPO to early 2027
With expenses outpacing income (even after raising $122 billion earlier this year), OpenAI is rethinking its financial plans.
The company has now delayed its IPO from 2026 to early 2027.