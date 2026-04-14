Why OpenAI investors are worried over its $852B valuation

OpenAI 's staggering $852 billion valuation is under fire from some of its investors, the Financial Times reported. The criticism comes as the artificial intelligence (AI) company pivots its focus toward the enterprise market to counter competition from Anthropic . The move follows a record-breaking $122 billion fundraising round last month, which could be Silicon Valley's largest ever.

Strategic shifts OpenAI's product roadmap revised twice in last 6 months In the last six months, OpenAI has revised its product roadmap twice. The changes were made in response to competitive threats from tech giants Google and Anthropic. Some investors are concerned that these strategic shifts could leave OpenAI vulnerable to Anthropic and a resurgent Google, even as it gears up for an initial public offering (IPO) as early as this year.

Market competition Concerns over potential revenue growth shifts Industry watchers have predicted that Anthropic's revenue growth could outpace OpenAI's in a matter of months. An early backer of OpenAI expressed concerns over this, saying, "You have ChatGPT, a 1 billion-user business growing 50-100% a year, what are you doing talking about enterprise and code?" They added that the firm is "a deeply unfocused company."

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