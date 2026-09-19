OpenAI expects $278B cash burn in next 5 years
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is expecting to burn through a massive $278 billion in cash between 2026 and 2030. The projection was revealed in a recent Financial Times report, citing a company presentation. The anticipated financial drain is largely due to the company's aggressive spending on computing power and infrastructure to support its AI models.
Revenue projections
Revenue projections amid cash burn concerns
Despite the projected cash burn, OpenAI is optimistic about its revenue growth.
The company expects its revenue to increase tenfold from $36 billion this year to $350 billion by 2030.
This ambitious projection highlights the company's confidence in its AI technology and services.
However, it also underscores the need for additional funding as OpenAI prepares for a possible IPO that could value it at around $1.2 trillion.
Information
OpenAI's IPO plans on hold
OpenAI had filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) in June. However, CEO Sam Altman has since said that the company will not go public in 2026 due to concerns over AI safety.
Financial forecast
Major expenses and funding timeline
The Financial Times report also highlights that OpenAI expects to spend around $856 billion on computing power and infrastructure by the end of 2030. This would be its biggest expense category.
The company raised $122 billion in March at an $852 billion valuation but is expected to exhaust this cash by 2028, according to the report.