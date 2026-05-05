OpenAI sales head departs amid intensifying AI competition

James Dyett, the sales leader at OpenAI , has announced his departure from the company. He joined OpenAI in 2023 during a period of rapid growth after the launch of ChatGPT . Dyett will be taking up a new role as an Operator in Residence at Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm and one of OpenAI's long-term backers.

Career transition Dyett's role at OpenAI During his time at OpenAI, Dyett led enterprise sales and API sales. The company is now valued at over $850 billion by private investors. "The timing feels right," he wrote in a post on X on Monday. "I'm drawn back to the early stages of company building, and OpenAI is in a strong place."

Leadership shifts Other leadership exits from OpenAI Dyett's departure comes amid a series of executive leadership changes at OpenAI in recent months. Fidji Simo, the company's product and business chief, announced her medical leave due to a worsening neuroimmune condition. Kate Rouch, the marketing chief of OpenAI, also chose to resign to focus on her cancer recovery. Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's operating chief, transitioned into a new role focused on "special projects."

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