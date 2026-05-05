OpenAI sales head departs amid intensifying AI competition
What's the story
James Dyett, the sales leader at OpenAI, has announced his departure from the company. He joined OpenAI in 2023 during a period of rapid growth after the launch of ChatGPT. Dyett will be taking up a new role as an Operator in Residence at Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm and one of OpenAI's long-term backers.
Career transition
Dyett's role at OpenAI
During his time at OpenAI, Dyett led enterprise sales and API sales. The company is now valued at over $850 billion by private investors. "The timing feels right," he wrote in a post on X on Monday. "I'm drawn back to the early stages of company building, and OpenAI is in a strong place."
Leadership shifts
Other leadership exits from OpenAI
Dyett's departure comes amid a series of executive leadership changes at OpenAI in recent months. Fidji Simo, the company's product and business chief, announced her medical leave due to a worsening neuroimmune condition. Kate Rouch, the marketing chief of OpenAI, also chose to resign to focus on her cancer recovery. Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's operating chief, transitioned into a new role focused on "special projects."
Departures
Recent departures from OpenAI
Bill Peebles, who headed OpenAI's now-defunct short-form video app Sora, and Kevin Weil, the VP of Science at OpenAI, announced their departures from their respective roles. Dyett's new role at Thrive Capital will see him work closely with Joshua Kushner, founder of Thrive and a close associate of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.