OpenAI says ChatGPT users in India doubled since January 2026
Business
Big moves in India's tech scene: OpenAI says ChatGPT's user base here has doubled since January 2026, making India its biggest market worldwide.
"In less than a year, it's doubling. It just gives you a sense of (how) people are beginning to find relevance and deep use cases," shared Prabhjeet Singh, OpenAI India's managing director.
Rapido hits $4B, nearly 500 cities
OpenAI is expected to make announcements concerning UPI and payments over the coming weeks.
On the ride-hailing front, Rapido's annual order value has shot up four times to $4 billion after major expansion, now covering nearly 500 cities and around 8.3 million across its services.
Rapido is also getting into food delivery with its zero-commission platform Ownly, now live in cities like Bengaluru and New Delhi.