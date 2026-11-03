OpenAI says ChatGPT users in India doubled since January 2026

OpenAI is expected to make announcements concerning UPI and payments over the coming weeks.

On the ride-hailing front, Rapido's annual order value has shot up four times to $4 billion after major expansion, now covering nearly 500 cities and around 8.3 million across its services.

Rapido is also getting into food delivery with its zero-commission platform Ownly, now live in cities like Bengaluru and New Delhi.