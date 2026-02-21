OpenAI seeks $100B funding ahead of an IPO
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is aiming to raise $100 billion ahead of an IPO, targeting a massive $830 billion valuation.
The funding will help keep things running as projections suggest the company could burn through roughly $115 billion cumulatively through 2030.
OpenAI's value projected to hit $830 billion
OpenAI builds advanced AI models like ChatGPT and is targeting a valuation of about $830 billion in the fundraising.
The huge fundraising goal is mainly to cover high operating costs and avoid constant fundraising.
If all goes well, OpenAI's IPO could even push its value past $1 trillion.
'Tech scaling' driving up costs
In 2025, OpenAI pulled in $13 billion in revenue (beating their own target) and spent about $8 billion—less than they'd planned.
Looking forward, they're gearing up to spend around $600 billion on computing by 2030 as they keep scaling up their tech.