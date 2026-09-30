OpenAI seeks $30B funding, pauses IPO to prioritize AI safety
Business
OpenAI (the ChatGPT folks) is reportedly trying to raise at least a massive $30 billion in new funding, which could push its valuation to around $1.4 trillion, not including the money raised.
Instead of rushing into an IPO, it is hitting pause to focus on making AI safer, a move that's catching serious attention from investors.
OpenAI delays GPT-6.1 Astra, launches Dots
If this goes through, OpenAI would leap ahead of rival Anthropic, which is still far behind in value.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has rolled out a new AI agent called Dots and added a premium subscription tier, but has also delayed its next-generation GPT-6.1 Astra model over safety worries.
Sam Altman says he's all for slowing things down to keep AI risks in check, even as the company keeps growing fast despite safety concerns.